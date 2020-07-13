Man charged after assaulting girlfriend, grabbing her by throat

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— 23-year-old Matthew Miser was charged with one count of assault causing bodily injury.



Wichita Falls Police were called to a residence in the 3100 block of 10th just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a disturbance.



A woman there said her boyfriend, Matthew Miser had assaulted her, but she did not want to press charges.



She said Miser had arrived at the home and went crazy, destroying her room and belongings, then grabbed her by the throat and demanded she hand over her car keys, then ran back outside.



Miser was arrested June 23 in Iowa Park and charged with cruelty to animals.

Police said a miniature Australian Shepherd died after apparently being beaten and kicked.



They said the owner had left the house, and while gone, she had received a message from miser saying her dog had bit him on the hand and he had kicked it and was about to beat it.



A veterinarian who tried to save the dog said there were injuries to the spleen, intestines and liver, and the cause of death was extensive internal bleeding of the liver.



Miser has 15 arrests since 2015 and was given 2 years probation in 2019 for possession of a controlled substance and 4 years probation for burglary.

He also has convictions for theft from Walmart, another theft, and violation of a protective order.