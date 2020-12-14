Man charged after leading police on foot chase

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—A man wanted for violating his probation for burglary is arrested after deputies said they pulled their guns and told him to get on the ground, but he took off running anyway.

34-year-old Matthew Gary is being held with no bond on the burglary charge and is also now charged with evading arrest.

Deputies said they were trying to serve a warrant on another suspect Saturday when another man saw them and took off running.

Other deputies converged on the area and got information from two residents who saw the man jumping fences and hiding behind a truck on Taylor.

Deputies found him and pulled their weapons and told him to get on the ground, but they said he got up and began running again.

They said he tried to get over a chain-link fence but tore his pants and fell to the ground, then got up and ran down an alley, where two deputies finally stopped him.

In 2018, Gary was given six years probation for burglary. He was convicted after a couple on Sunset Drive said he came into their house yelling and pulled a gun on them.

They said they retreated into a bedroom and when Gary came in, the man hit him in the head with a baseball bat, and the woman stabbed him in the chest.

A neighbor told police Gary had also been at his house earlier making threats and possibly stolen some guns.