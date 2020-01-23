Man charged after mentally, physically abusing ex-girlfriend, her children

ELECTRA (KFDX/KJTL) — An Electra man is charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of stalking after police officers said he was mentally and physically abusive of his ex-girlfriend and her children, and threatened several times to kill them all.

Richard Snow, 46, is booked into jail on $12,500 in bonds.

Officers said they looked at messages from Snow saying he was going to take drugs then kill the woman’s daughter, that he would also drive his jeep into their house and that he was going to kill himself and the daughter, also a video message saying if he ever saw them out he would run over them.

Police officers said on Dec. 30, the daughter called and said Snow was trying to get in the house and broke the storm door with a rock.

She said he had sent several messages before saying he was hiding in the field outside their house and that he would break her bones and kill her family. She said messages included photos of the home from the field.

By the time police arrived, they said Snow had left.