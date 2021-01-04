Man charged after racing truck on Kemp, losing control

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Wichita Falls police arrested a man they said was racing on Kemp and lost control and hit two signs and a fixed object before trying to flee the scene just after midnight Monday.

19-year-old Martin Cerna is charged with DWI and possession of marijuana.

An officer said he saw two northbound vehicles racing in the 3900 block of Kemp, past the intersection with Midwestern.

He said a Ford F-150 pickup went over the curb and veered into the grassy median, hit two signs, went across oncoming lanes, hit a fixed object on the other side of Kemp, then sped off.

An officer pursued and said the truck stopped in the oncoming southbound lanes in the next block.

Officers said Cerna was given a field sobriety test with six of six clues for intoxication, then taken to the hospital for a blood draw by warrant.

Police said they found six bags of marijuana in the truck.