Man charged with hitting common-law wife in head with pipe

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with aggravated assault of his alleged common-law wife after police officers said the woman was beaten in the head with a metal object by a man wearing orange gloves.

Eric Bacon, 35, is jailed on $25,000 bond.

Police officers said they got a report Saturday of a woman being beaten with a pipe downtown.

The woman told officers Bacon hit her on the head multiple times and officers said she had two swollen knots on the back and side of her head.

Another officer found Bacon walking north at 7th Street and Holliday. He said Bacon denied hitting the woman but admitted he had dropped the pipe at 7th and Brook and his gloves in the 1500 block of 7th Street.

Police officers said they found a metal pipe or possibly a jack handle and the gloves. They also said there is a very violent history involving Bacon and the victim with multiple cases investigated.

Records show two convictions for Bacon for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has 34 arrests since 2003, including retaliation, terroristic threats and five for burglary of a habitation or vehicle. He was arrested last July when police said they recognized him in surveillance video of a car burglary.

Police officers said Bacon admitted taking items in the car but couldn’t remember what they were because he was high on drugs.