Man charged for dealing drugs in church parking lot

STEPHENS CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Duncan man arrested in July and placed on probation for possession of meth and carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle is arrested again, this time for allegedly trying to sell meth through social media with delivery at a church in Comanche.

Damian Tyler McAtee, 29, is jailed in Stephens County on a $75,000 bond for possession of a dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

In July he was arrested on Highway 81 for the same drug charge and for carrying a loaded weapon in a vehicle and in October placed on two years deferred probation and ordered to attend AA meetings.

On October 26, a Duncan police officer informed a District Attorney’s Drug Task Force investigator that McAtee, going under “Tyler,” was advertising on social media for meth.

He said McAtee posted “Is anyone looking for”, followed by an ice cream cone icon.

The officer responded using an alias and said McAtee responded that he could get a ball for 80 or one gram for 40, or 100 or 60 delivered.

The officer said he recognized that as prices for three grams or one gram of meth. The officer said McAtee agreed to deliver 10 grams of meth to him at the Praise Assembly Church in Comanche.

Comanche Police, the Duncan officer and the District Attorney investigator took up positions around the church before the delivery time and an hour later a black GMC Yukon arrived and McAtee was arrested.

Officers said they found four baggies of meth and a glass pipe in his pockets and a loaded 9-millimeter handgun on the driver’s seat.