Man charged for groping women again within the past month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man with a previous arrest for lewd and indecent conduct in February was arrested again after police say he groped a woman.

Alfredo Molina, 47, is charged with indecent assault. Molina’s bond is set at $100,000.

Police said they saw Molina in the Ulta shopping center and knew he had a warrant from the day before.

A warrant was issued on Monday after officers were called to Big Lots where a woman reported a man grabbing her breast from behind.

On February 20, police were called to the Hobby Lobby on Southwest Parkway after a woman reported being groped from behind.

Officers said the woman was facing the shelf with her back turned and that Molina reached around and grabbed her breast while holding his genitals in his hand.

