Man charged for indecency near high school softball field

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is charged with exposing and touching himself in front of girls and others at a high school softball game.

Police officers said they were called to the softball fields at 1702 Sheppard Access Road on Saturday and found Zerius Ivory sitting on a dirt pile with his pants down, masturbating.

They said he was facing a softball field where a softball game was in progress with around 30 players in attendance.

Ivory’s 24 previous arrests include resisting arrest, public intoxication, criminal trespass and terroristic threats.