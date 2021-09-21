Man charged in assault and attempted stabbing on Angelina Ave in WF

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 57-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of hitting and then trying to stab his son-in-law.

Christopher Driscoll is charged with aggravated assault for an alleged altercation Monday evening on Angelina Avenue, according to an affidavit.

Wichita County Jail booking

Police said they found the victim outside with blood and cuts on his hands and minor wounds on his head.

A witness told officers Driscoll had earlier said he was going to go home and assault the victim. The victim said Driscoll came into the house they live in and began yelling for him to leave, and then hit him in the head with his fists.

He said Driscoll went into the kitchen and got a kitchen knife and began swinging it at him, so he raised his arms to protect his face, and that is how he was cut.

He told officers he also did strike Driscoll in self-defense when Driscoll followed him outside and advanced on him with a club type weapon.

Police said a silver-bladed knife with blood on it was found on the kitchen floor.