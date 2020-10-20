Man charged in biting of his stepson who was defending his mom

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 38-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of biting his stepson who was coming to the aid of his mother.

Matthew Simmons, 38, is facing one count of injury to a child. Police were dispatched to a home on Mustang Street about a disturbance about 10:00 p.m. Friday night. They said Simmons was in front of the home and was yelling, so he was detained.

The 13-year-old victim said Simmons had been drinking and arguing with his mother and his mother called for help. He said he went into the living room and saw Simmons standing over his mother on the couch and cursing at her. He said he tried to push him away and when it did not work, he put Simmons in a chokehold and Simmons turned his head and bit him in the arm.

He said he released his hold and Simmons pushed him to the floor causing him to hit his head. He said he got up and Simmons pushed him down again. An officer said the victim had a bite mark on his arm and a busted lower lip, his nose was bleeding and he had scratch marks on his left temple.

Police said Simmons told them he did not intend to bite the victim but was only trying to get out of the chokehold.