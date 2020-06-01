Man charged in Burkburnett hit and run

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Burkburnett man is charged in an accident in which police said a pedestrian was hit by a driver who left the scene.

A charge of accident involving injury has been filed against Aaron Hansen for an accident occurring on May 17.

Police said a woman was struck at West 3rd and Doyle in Burkburnett and several people had stopped to give her aid until paramedics arrived.

Witnesses told police a gray Ford Mustang went east on West 3rd with no headlights on at the time of the accident.



Officers located a grey Mustang in a driveway in the 700 block of West 3rd.

They said the passenger side mirror was removed and there was a dent on the back quarter panel.

They also say there was a mirror lying next to the car as if someone was going to replace the missing mirror.

Officers at the scene of the accident said they found a broken mirror there and a piece of yellow plastic that appeared to be part of a running light, which investigators later said was a perfect match to a broken light on the Mustang.

They also obtained surveillance video from a store on West Kramer taken about 5 minutes after the woman was struck in which a gray Mustang with the passenger mirror hanging loose puled in.

Officers said Hansen said he never felt or heard anything while he was driving, and when asked if he was texting and driving he said if he admitted that he could get in trouble.

They said Hansen did admit to receiving a Snapchat while driving and he looked at his phone.

Police said the victim suffered injuries to her eye, left wrist and leg.

Records show Hansen has two convictions for DWI in 2015 and 2016.