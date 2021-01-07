Man charged in connection with handgun in car on school grounds

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is arrested on firearms charges after school officials become concerned when they see a handgun in clear view in his car for two consecutive days while he was picking up a student.

Andrew Magana, 24, is charged with exhibition, use, or threat of exhibition or use of a firearm.

An administrator at Southern Hills Elementary told police that on Tuesday Magana and a woman were in a vehicle to pick up a child and the administrator saw a semi-automatic handgun wedged in the passenger side door handle next to Magana.

On Wednesday Gang Task Officers were there when the same vehicle arrived and parked. Two administrators were walking the child to the vehicle and saw the handgun in the door handle next to Magana, this time on the driver’s side.

The officers followed the vehicle when it left and pulled it over and Had Magana exit. They said they found the handgun in the driver’s side door pocket. Police said he told them the gun belonged to his girlfriend.

Magana has a previous arrest last February for unlawful carrying a firearm.