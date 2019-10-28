Man charged with abusing his younger siblings

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with abusing his three young siblings who were in his care after their mother was jailed.

Rafael Ortiz is charged with injury to a child and was released on a $10,000 bond Friday, the same day he was arrested.

Last April police went to an elementary school along with a CPS investigator to investigate injuries to a six-year-old and four-year-old.

The six-year-old had bruises on his leg which investigators say were in various stages of healing, with scabbing on older wounds and various shades of purple, green and red on other areas.

They saw evidence that a belt had been used, and wounds indicated the belt buckle or raised items made some of the wounds.

The six-year-old and a four-year-old brother said when they get in trouble Ortiz made them stand in the corner and if they moved, he hit them with a belt.

Police say the four-year-old had similar wounds as the six-year-old.

Their 10-year-old sister said she was also made to stand in the corner.

She said sometimes Ortiz had them get dressed, eat breakfast and then stand in the corner without moving until it was time to go to bed.