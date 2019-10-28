Man charged with abusing his younger siblings

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with abusing his three young siblings who were in his care after their mother was jailed.

Rafael Ortiz is charged with injury to a child and was released on a $10,000 bond Friday, the same day he was arrested.

Last April police went to an elementary school along with a CPS investigator to investigate injuries to a six-year-old and four-year-old.

The six-year-old had bruises on his leg which investigators say were in various stages of healing, with scabbing on older wounds and various shades of purple, green and red on other areas.

They saw evidence that a belt had been used, and wounds indicated the belt buckle or raised items made some of the wounds.

The six-year-old and a four-year-old brother said when they get in trouble Ortiz made them stand in the corner and if they moved, he hit them with a belt.

Police say the four-year-old had similar wounds as the six-year-old.

Their 10-year-old sister said she was also made to stand in the corner.

She said sometimes Ortiz had them get dressed, eat breakfast and then stand in the corner without moving until it was time to go to bed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Missing Teen In "Extreme Danger"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missing Teen In "Extreme Danger""

Man Live-Streams Mother's Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man Live-Streams Mother's Death"

Judge issues injunction on new OK abortion law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge issues injunction on new OK abortion law"

Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-28-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversaries 10-28-19"

Wichita Co. Commissioner's meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Co. Commissioner's meeting"

Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beast Feast presented by Crossroads Gang"

Oklahoma man overcharged on electric bill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oklahoma man overcharged on electric bill"

Employee Theft: American Airlines passenger discovers her lost luggage was being sold online

Thumbnail for the video titled "Employee Theft: American Airlines passenger discovers her lost luggage was being sold online"

Howloween Pet Costume Contest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Howloween Pet Costume Contest"

Optimus Prime at Comic Expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Optimus Prime at Comic Expo"

Capt. Ryan James credits WF roots for flying passion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Capt. Ryan James credits WF roots for flying passion"

Air Force pilot credits WF roots for flying passion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Force pilot credits WF roots for flying passion"