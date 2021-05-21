Man charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — Burkburnett police claim a Wichita Falls man stomped on his common-law wife’s face with his boot and hit her in the back of the head with a pistol early Friday morning, May 21, 2021.

Dahshujuan Hickerson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $10,000.

Two officers were dispatched to an apartment on Red River Expressway early Friday morning, May 21.

Police said they had left the location a short time before returning due to an assault involving the same couple, but they hadn’t been able to speak to Hickerson because he was inside the locked apartment, leaving the victim locked out. When they returned, police were able to detain Hickerson as he was leaving in a vehicle.

According to officers, Hickerson’s common-law wife said she got back into the apartment by kicking in the door, which made Hickerson angry.

She said he smashed her cell phone and began stomping on her face with his boot while she was on the floor.

Witnesses claimed Hickerson had two handguns and hit the victim in the back of her head with one of them. He told witnesses not to get involved.

Police said the victim had several visible injuries, including swollen areas on her head and a busted and bleeding lip.

Officers said they found two loaded Smith and Wesson semiautomatic handguns behind the driver’s seat of Hickerson’s vehicle.

Officers said Hickerson denied assaulting the victim. Jail records show prior arrests in 2015 for family violence assault and violation of a protective order.