Man charged with animal cruelty, bestiality wants examing trial and changes to bond conditions

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with cruelty to an animal and bestiality involving a child is seeking to have bond conditions changed on two of his Wichita County charges, and also wants an examining trial to determine if the animal cruelty charge should stand.

Matthew Miser, 23, is challenging bond conditions imposed on September 28 on animal cruelty and fraud involving I.D. information. The District Attorney’s office was granted its motion for additional bond conditions, including: Miser can have no contact with any child under age 18, can not travel outside Wichita County, possess or care for any animals whatsoever, must wear a GPS monitor, possess no weapons, be on curfew between 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and submit weekly drug tests.

Miser’s attorney challenged the restrictions on September 23, stating 30 District Court Judge Jeff McKnight added the conditions to the bonds on several cases without notice or hearing, and they were added in connection to the Clay County bestiality and indecency charges in which bond condition were already set there. He also stated a victim in an alleged assault has signed a non-prosecution affidavit.

No decision on the motions has been filed at last check.

Miser’s most recent arrest was for an alleged assault at the Silver Dollar Saloon.

Other charges filed this year include indecency and bestiality involving a dog and a young girl in Clay County, also evading arrest in Wichita County and assault of his girlfriend.

In June, Miser was arrested for the alleged beating or kicking death of a girl’s puppy in Iowa Park.