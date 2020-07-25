Man charged with arson sentenced to prison for child sexual assault in same week

MONTAGUE CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Montague County man who earlier this week was sentenced to prison for setting numerous house and grass fires in Clay County and watching as firefighters put them out now is also sentenced to prison for sexual assault and indecency with a child in Wichita County.

Matthew Scott Graves, 25 of Nocona pleaded guilty to the two counts and was sentenced by 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight to 8 years in prison and 10 years probation, with 571 days credited for time spent in jail.

He was arrested in 2017 for the assault of a young girl, and in 2019 pleaded to two counts and was placed on 10 years probation.

Prosecutors filed to revoke it when they said Graves failed to avoid contact with all children under 18 years of age, and was in contact with children at church and volunteered for church activities with children.

The victim’s mother alerted Wichita Falls police in 2016 and officers also talked to a friend of the victim who told them she had told him about being assaulted.

The girl was then taken to the hospital for an exam and interviewed at Patsy’s House.

She told officers she was alone with Graves in a house and he kept asking to have sex and when she said no he kept insisting and she went to her room and locked the door.

She said he kept knocking on the door and it opened and he came in and held her down and assaulted her.

Graves pleaded guilty Monday to arson and got 5 years prison.

Firefighters responding to several Clay County house and grass fires say he was at the scene of the fires watching, and phone records show he was at the scene of the fires shortly after they were reported.

Deputies found numerous BIC lighters, wadded up paper towels and a can of gasoline in his vehicle.