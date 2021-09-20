Man charged with assault after biting security guard’s thumb over hospital mask policy

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man is in the Wichita County Jail facing a third degree felony charge after police say he attacked a security guard at Kell West over the hospital’s COVID-19 mask policy.

It happened around 11: 45 a.m. Wichita Falls Police went to Kell West about a disturbance between 37-year-old Chad Staelens and the security guard. Police were shown security footage of Staelens trying to enter the hospital without a mask.

Wichita County Jail

They say he was told multiple times by the security guard, ‘it’s hospital policy to wear a mask inside’ before Staelens continued inside where he was confronted by the security guard again.

The guard put his hands up to keep Staelens from poking him in the face and that’s when police say Staelens bit the guard’s left thumb causing it to bleed and exposing the bone.

Staelens is in custody and is being charged with assault on a public servant, a third degree felony. He was convicted of assault in 2018 after police say he grabbed and bent a woman’s thumb back.