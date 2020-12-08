Man charged with assault of 8-month pregnant woman

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A Wichita Falls man is accused of assaulting his 8-month pregnant girlfriend after pulling the Christmas decorations off the wall.

22-year-old Caleb Litteken is charged with assault family violence involving a pregnant person.

Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Pennsylvania, Monday afternoon and said they found a woman outside with dried blood on her hands, arms, shirt, and neck.

She said she had called 9-1-1 earlier when she got in an argument with her live-in boyfriend, Litteken.

She said he broke a metal broom on a wall, cutting his hands, then began pulling down the Christmas decorations and pushing furniture over.

She said she tried to leave but he grabbed her arms, and she called the police.

When they arrived, she told them she was not assaulted and would leave the home.

After the police left, she said Litteken came into the bedroom and pushed her on the bed and began hitting her with his open palms on the side of her head, arms, and hands.

She said she pushed her 9-1-1 alarm button on her phone.

Police said the victim had red and raised marks on her arms and thousands of blood droplets were all over the ground and the walls and furniture inside.

They said there were also blood drops on the bed.

They said Litteken told them he had cut his hand with the broken broom, and admitted pushing the victim but said he did not remember hitting her.