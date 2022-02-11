WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend, after he tells police he was the one who was assaulted.

Police went to an apartment in the 500 block of Fillmore after a 911 call on Thursday morning.

Aaron Allen Wichita County jail booking photo

When the arrived, they say Aaron Allen, 18, told them his girlfriend bit him on the hand. Police say Allen had a small laceration on his hand. He said she had tried to take his phone away because she thought he was talking to another female so he retreated into the bathroom and she followed him and bit him on the hand to try to get him to release his phone.

He said he called 911, but police say the only 911 call was from the woman.

The girlfriend told officers they had been arguing and he pushed her off the bed and she hurt her back.

She said she tried to call 911 while Allen was trying to take her phone, and she went into the bathroom and

Allen followed her, trying to get the phone. She said Allen pushed her into the bathtub and the shower rod and curtain fell down.

She said Allen tried to pull her out of the tub by her hair and she bit his hand, and was able to make the 911 call.

Police said the toilet lid was ajar and the shower curtain and rod were on the floor.

They say Allen changed his story and said he had been using the toilet when his girlfriend came in and that is when the toilet lid got knocked loose.

Officers said both Allen and the girlfriend said she is pregnant with his child.