Man charged with assault on police officers after allegedly stealing two beers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with three counts of assault of police officers, and several other charges after an incident after an alleged theft of two beers from a Dollar General on Seymour Highway.

Frankie Browning, 28, is jailed on $84,000 bonds.

The first officers to arrive said they saw two suspects going toward the circle inn across the street. They said they told them to stop, but Browning kept walking and asked them “who are you to question an all mighty being?” then ran into the room alone and locked the door.

Other officers arrived and surrounded the room and said they spoke to Browning, but he would not open the door.

Officers decided to back off and said Browning opened the door and said he wanted to speak to an officer.

Then the officer said Browning pulled out a pocket knife and opened it and said he was going to kill the officer and he wanted the officer to shoot him.

The officer said he pulled his firearm out and backed away and told Browning to drop the knife.

He said Browning said he just wanted a cigarette, so the officer said he would get him one if he put knife down and came all the way out. He said Browning agreed and threw the knife in the parking lot and the officer walked toward him and put a cigarette on the window sill.

He said when Browning reached for the cigarette, he grabbed his arm and blocked him from closing the door.

He said Browning freed his left arm and hit the officer in the face with his fist and went back into the room.

He and another officer entered the room and said Browning began punching them.

Another officer then tased Browing and got handcuffs on him.

On the way to the hospital to have him checked out, an officer said Browning told him had no right to arrest him and he was voiding his contract, then at the hospital told him several times he would kill him.