Man charged with assaulting girlfriend in Burkburnett

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man is facing aggravated sexual assault and two other charges for an alleged attack on his former girlfriend in June.

Burkburnett Police filed charges on Kaleb Joseph Koons.

According to an affidavit, the victim said he was drunk and got into her bed and tried to sexually assault her and when she resisted and fought back, he hit her with his fist. Police say the victim was able to get up and get into her roommate’s room but he followed her in and continued the assault.

When she tried to use her phone to call help, police say Koons grabbed it and shattered it on the floor. They say the roommate witnessed the assaults.

A detective says Koons was required, under a protective order filed in 2020, to stay 300 feet from the victim.