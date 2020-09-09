Man charged with assaulting girlfriend over sale of washer and dryer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 36-year-old Wichita Falls man is accused of slamming his girlfriend’s head against a bathtub and wall because she turned down offers from people to buy their washer and dryer.

Aaron Davis is charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury and making a Terroristic Threat. Burkburnett Police said a man reported seeing a man force a woman into a car, then into a trailer house. Police then went to the 500 block of Avenue F and talked to a woman who was shaking and crying.

Police said the woman had a golf-ball-size knot on the left side of her head and a cut on her nose and her glasses had been broken. The police asked her what happened and she said she and Davis were arguing and it led to him slamming her head against the bathtub and against the walls of the trailer.

The woman also told police Davis warned her if she called the police, once he was out of jail he would hunt her down and assault her again. Officers said Davis told them all that happened was a glass of water was thrown because she was turning down offers for the sale of their washer and dryer.