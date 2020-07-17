Man charged with assaulting police officer sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 40-year-old Wichita Falls man is sentenced to prison for two of his charges for assault of a police officer.

Kyle Wayne Morris pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 4 years in prison.

One charge was filed in July last year when officers said they found Morris at an apartment completely naked and yelling.

Officers sais an apartment had been torn up and Morris was hitting the walls, front door and a window. When they tried to detain him, they said he tried to close the door on them, and officers forced it open and one tried to tase Morris but it had no effect and Morris then took a flying kick and struck an officer in the groin.

The struggle continued into the bathroom where Morris was finally restrained.

In the other charge, two months later, police were dispatched to the Taco Bell/KFC on Central Freeway where a man was yelling at employees and saying he had smoked “ice.”

When police approached, they sais he raised his fists and got in a fighting stance.

An officer threatened to tase him and said he then said he gave up and turned around to be handcuffed.

But when placed in the patrol car, they said he began yelling and kicking the windows.

When officers tried to put him in leg restraints, they said he began kicking officers.

At the jail, several police officers and corrections officers took him from the car, and while being booked, he kicked one corrections officer.

One officer received medical treatment for his injury.