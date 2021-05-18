Man charged with assaulting pregnant girlfriend after he finds her playing video games

WICHITA FALLS, TX. (KFDX/KJTL) — An assault of a pregnant Wichita Falls woman by a man who claims to be the father includes having her face squeezed, being dragged by her hair and being choked and sat on. That’s in the affidavit that was filed on the arrest of Malcom Soriano-Johnson on Tuesday.

Malcom Soriano-Johnson Wichita County Jail

Police received the call about an assault in the 4600 block of El Capitan just after midnight Tuesday May 18,2021.

When Police arrived they said the suspect had left.

The woman told police Soriano-Johnson was her boyfriend of two months and is one month pregnant. She said he got upset when he came home and found her playing video games with his friend.

She said he grabbed her face with both hands and squeezed it, then dragged her by her hair and held her down and sat on her stomach.

While on top of her, she said he spat on her and choked her until she couldn’t breathe.

And, she said it isn’t the first time to be assaulted. She told officers it has happened three times.

Police found bruises and scratches they said were consistent with injuries from such an assault.

About two hours later, police got a report the suspect had returned, and when they got there they found him and the victim in the alley and put Soriano-Johnson into custody.

Police said he told them the victim was carrying his baby, and they had been wrestling and he got on top of her and held her down because she started hitting him. Police said he denied assaulting her.