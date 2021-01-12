Man charged with assaulting pregnant girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend Monday afternoon.

Stephen Delgado was booked on a charge of assault of a pregnant person- family violence.

Police said they went to the 1500 block of Victory Avenue about 1:45 p.m. Monday where the victim had fled to a friend’s house.

The woman told officers she and Delgado had gotten into an argument at their residence in the 1300 block of Borton Street.

She said he pushed her onto the bed and got on top of her so she pulled his hair and he got off.

Then she said he began yelling again and punched her with his fist on the left side of her head and scratched her several times. She said she tried to leave but Delgado grabbed her and pushed her to the floor numerous times. She said she finally got out the back door and drove to her friend’s home to call the police.