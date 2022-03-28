WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with assaulting his wife, then an officer who came to her aid.

Andrew Eastman has bonded out on his three charges filed Sunday, March 27, according to records.

Police were sent to the 1300 block of 12th Street about an intoxicated man with a knife who was threatening people and were told that two children were locked in a truck.

Officers say when they approached the home, they could hear screaming inside so they opened the door and saw a man on his stomach on the floor and a woman standing next to him crying.

They say when the man sat up and appeared to be grabbing for the woman’s head, they began to put his hands behind his back and the man rolled around and grabbed an officer’s left thumb and began applying pressure.

They say he began rolling while holding onto the officer’s thumb so the officer punch Eastman in the face and pulled his thumb free. They say Eastman continued resisting but they got his arms behind his back and his hands cuffed.

The officer said his thumb felt as if it had been jammed.

The woman told police Easton had consumed a large amount of alcohol and got upset. She said when she tried to calm him down, he shoved her back by hitting her shoulders.