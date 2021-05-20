Man charged with burglary after taking tools from Fairfield Inn

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say surveillance video and a confession led to the arrest in a burglary at a local hotel.

This morning 26-year-old Joshua Arias was arrested after a warrant was issued.

Police said earlier this month the manager of the Fairfield Inn reported tools stolen.

Arias was named a suspect after detectives reviewed surveillance video during the time of the burglary.

When he was brought in for questioning, police say Arais admitted to entering the building when it was closed and to stealing the tools.

Arais reportedly said he had been drinking all day, knew it was a mistake, and would give the stolen tools back.

Arais is out of jail on a $5,000 bond.

