WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after they said he fell on his kids while he was intoxicated, and had 10 miniature bottles of vodka on him.

Officers were sent to the 1700 block of Pearlie Saturday night, January 16, to check on a man lying on the ground, bleeding, incoherent and talking “gibberish.”

At the scene, they found a man covered in blood and identified him as Jimmy Chancellor. Paramedics treated Chancellor for an injured finger.

The officers observed signs of intoxication, including the odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

The apartment manager arrived and asked Chandler where his children were and he responded, “they’re here,” indicating they were with him, but they were not. The manager then took the police to an apartment where they found two children, a 6-year-old and 3-year-old.

A neighbor said he heard Chancellor yelling in his apartment then heard a loud bang. He said he went outside and saw Chancellor with his kids, swaying, before he lost his balance, causing him to fall on top of his children. The neighbor said one child got up and ran to his apartment and the other child ran to another apartment At some point, the children returned to their apartment on their own.

The children’s mother arrived and said Chancellor was not intoxicated when she left for work and that the kids don’t know how to call for help.

Police said they attempted to talk to Chancellor but he was unable to communicate, and a search of Chancellor found 10 50 ml bottles of vodka on his person.

He is charged with two counts of endangering or abandoning a child.