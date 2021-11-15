Man charged with DWI and aggravated assault after car wreck sentenced

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was initially charged with DWI after a car wreck, then a few days later also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, gets a 12 year prison sentence.

According to records, Dennis Huff, 55, pleaded guilty in 30th District Court.

He was arrested for DWI in November last year, after witnesses said he ran through a stop sign at 13th and Scott and collided with another car, causing injury to an occupant of the other car.

Police said Huff told them he could not remember what happened other than he was traveling south on Scott.

Witnesses, though, said he was traveling west on 13th and one witness said when Huff got out of the car after the accident he handed him his car keys and said, “I wasn’t driving.”

Police say he was rambling and making no sense, and unsteady on his feet. They say he refused to take a field sobriety test but consented to a blood draw.

He was charged with DWI then five days later charged with aggravated assault and violation of parole.

Huff has numerous convictions in other counties for burglary, forgery, theft, assault, arson, and

has served several prison terms and been on parole many times.