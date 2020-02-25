Man charged with evading, probation violation after sneaking out mother’s back window

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita County deputies said a 31-year-old Wichita Falls man who lives with his mother tried to avoid arrest by sneaking out a back window while his mother was with the officers at his bedroom door.

Donald Marker Vankirk was arrested and charged with evading arrest, in addition to violating probation stemming from a 2018 child endangerment charge. Four deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Department went to Vankirk’s mother’s home on Minnetaska Street to serve an arrest warrant. According to authorities, Vankirk’s mother answered the door and led deputies to her son’s room, which was locked by keypad.

Deputies said Vankirk’s mother told them she could open the door. However, when she was unable to unlock the door, she yelled into the room that deputies were there with a warrant.

Authorities said one deputy went to the backyard, where he said he saw Vankirk climbing out of a back window and begin running away.

The deputy yelled for Vankirk to stop, drew his gun out and again told him to stop.

The deputy said Vankirk began walking backwards while emptying his pockets of items, including a glass pipe.

The deputy said he was able to cut Vankirk off from escaping the yard and grabbed Vankirk’s arm while he resisted.

Vankirk was handcuffed and taken to jail.

Vankirk’s probation for child endangerment was revoked in october. That conviction was for exposing an infant to meth in 2018.

Among the violations in 2019 were two separate urine samples showing presence of meth and two admissions of use of meth, also his lack of employement and failure to report to his probation officer.

Vankirk has a long history of arrests in Wichita Falls, with over 15 since 2006, including multiple public intoxication and possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia charges.