Man charged with exposing self to neighbor, her 4 grandchildren

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is charged with exposing himself to his neighbor, and her four grandchildren ages 5- to 11-years-old.

William Ireland, 51, has five counts of indecent exposure filed.

Police officers said the grandmother called them to Best Boulevard about a man sitting on a porch exposing himself.

She said her grandchildren had left her house to walk home when they ran back inside and told her about it.

The woman went outside and used her cell phone to record his actions for police.

Police officers said each child reported essentially the same facts, and one child began crying because he thought he was in trouble for talking about it.