Man charged with extended choking of ex-girlfriend as she tries to phone for help

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is accused of repeatedly choking his ex-girlfriend and throwing her phone away when she tried to call for help.

Cory Roland is charged with assault by choking.

Cory Roland Wichita County Jail booking photo

The victim said she allowed Roland to come to her apartment early Tuesday morning and they got into an argument and she asked him to leave.

She said he refused, and when she went to get her phone to call a friend, he grabbed it and then threw it over her patio balcony.

The woman then got her smartphone to call someone and said Roland grabbed her by the throat and began choking her.

She said when he released his hold, she jumped over the patio fence and went to her car. She said Roland followed her, so she called 911 on her watch and Roland started choking her again and continued for about a minute. Police said she had red marks around the sides of her neck.

Police said Roland admitted choking her but said she had punched him and he was only restraining her.

He also admitted taking her phone away but said it was only so he could talk to her because she often involves other people when they get into arguments