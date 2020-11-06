Man charged with falsification of drug results while using fake urine device

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s a fairly common occurrence in probation and parole offices around the nation, attempts by offenders to thwart their drug tests.

A 33- year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with falsification of drug test results after county authorities said he attempted to pass his required drug test buy using a device he purchased online.

On Wednesday, Wichita County deputies said Francisco Gutierrez was in the probation office for a drug test required in his probation for drug possession.

Two probation officers were observing and when Gutierrez handed in his cup they noticed the urine was cold and an examination revealed Gutierrez was wearing a realistic device strapped to his waist.

Gutierrez then told them he had bought a “Whizzinator” on line.

Websites offer various versions of products apparently meant but not directly marketed for drug tests. They offer heating pads and synthetic urine with the purchase.