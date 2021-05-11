Man charged with family violence after assaulting wife with a board

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Police say a woman fled a hotel room and tried to seek safety in her car, but her husband broke the window and pulled her out, and assaulted her with a board.

Justice Zimmer is charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury.

Wichita County jail booking

Police were dispatched to the 3200 block of Northwest Freeway on Saturday to a hotel and said Zimmer told them no assault had happened.

But they said the victim had a different story and had a bruise on her arm where she said Zimmer bit her, and that a witness saw Zimmer busting the car window.

Officers said the victim told them she and Zimmer got in an argument in the hotel room, and he began to throw things so she left and got inside her car.

She said Zimmer came out and got a piece of wood and used it to break out the rear driver’s side window, and tried to pull her out. She said while pulling her, he also bit her on her right bicep.

She said she was also hit in the back of the head before she was able to get away