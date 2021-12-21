Man charged with frying pan assault of girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police say a domestic disturbance moves from the bathroom into the kitchen where frying pans become the weapons of self-defense and assault.

Following the investigation, Kristopher Kowalski was jailed and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Wichita County Jail

According to an affidavit, police said the victim said she and her boyfriend of one year, Kowalski, had been at a birthday party where he was drinking, and when they came home he accused her of flirting with another person.

She said he began yelling at her and when she tried to get out of the bathroom, he dragged her by the hair into the kitchen, pushed her down and began choking her. She said as she began to pass out began slamming her into the kitchen table and walls.

She said she was able to get up and grab a frying pan to defend herself, and when she did, he grabbed another frying pan, raised it all the way up and then hit her with it on the top of her head.

She said she was knocked out and didn’t remember anything else, and was in extreme pain.

Police said the victim had a large knot on the top of her head and bruising on her shoulder blade. They also noted that the kitchen table chairs were turned over and several other items were scattered around the room.