WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Longview man is arrested for harboring and being in contact with a 17-year-old girl who is the alleged victim in his indecency with a child charge.

John Joseph Baranowski was arrested Sunday afternoon in a truck on Rathgeber Road.

Archer County deputies told a Wichita Falls police officer they had the 17-year-old girl detained after getting a report earlier of a truck on the side of the road with two people inside who appeared to be passed out.

Deputies said the girl was reported as a missing person from Longview. She was also listed as a protected person and the victim in the bond for Baranowski when he was released in Longview on March 28 on an indecency with a child charge.

According to the affidavit, authorities said his bond prohibits any contact with the alleged victim.

Police said Baranowski told them he has been dating the victim for about 3 months and they were engaged to be married.

The officer also said Baranowski asked him questions about Texas emancipation laws regarding when a 17-year-old can legally marry. He said he had been driving around looking for some land because he is a realtor.