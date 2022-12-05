WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was stabbed by his girlfriend after she said she found out he was exposing himself to her three young children is now charged with indecency with a child, while the mother faces charges of aggravated assault.

Charles Brown (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

The man’s version of why he was stabbed, however, differs from her version. Charles Aaron Brown, 31, was arrested at work at a fast food restaurant Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

According to an affidavit, the stabbing happened back on November 1 in the 900 block of Humphreys Street. Brown told police he was stabbed in the abdomen when his girlfriend, Sintera Mask, thought he was texting other women, and she also wanted him to pay for driving him to and from work.

Mask was charged with aggravated assault and also tampering with evidence, after police said she tried to clean up the blood from the stabbing off the floor.

Sintera Mask (Wichita County Jail booking photo)

Brown’s charge and arrest came after Mask said she stabbed him when she found out he exposed himself to her five, six and nine year old children while she was at work. The 9-year-old female told interviewers at Patsy’s House that they had been watching a movie when Brown came out of the bathroom with no clothes on and made lewd comments and got on top of her 5-year-old brother.

She said he warned them if they told their mother he would “whoop” them.

In 2019, Mask and her sister were arrested here in connection to a capital murder investigation in the Metroplex.

The sister was charged with harboring a fugitive and Mask was charged with fabricating evidence.