Man charged with killing dog now facing bestiality charges

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man has been arrested for the second time this week, this time on charges from Clay County for indecency with a child, bestiality involving a child and a Wichita County charge of evading arrest.

Matthew Layne Miser, 23, was arrested yesterday in Wichita County and is being held on bonds totaling $200,000 for the Clay County charges.

Miser was arrested for assault after an alleged altercation with a woman just after 3 a.m. on Sunday, July 12.

Miser was also arrested for animal cruelty in Iowa Park after allegedly kicking a dog that later died.

The new Clay County charges are for alleged incidents that occurred in Byers in late 2015.

Authorities said an eight-year-old girl made an outcry last year that she did something bad and it involved Miser.

During a forensic interview of the child conducted at Patsy’s house, the victim said Miser touched her private area, and also had her do something bad involving a dog.

Wichita Falls Police said they were serving the Clay County warrants Tuesday at the same 10th Street address where the alleged assaults occurred on Sunday.

Police said Miser ran out the back door, but was later apprehended.

Miser has 16 arrests since 2016 and was given a two year probation sentence in 2019 for possession of a controlled substance and a four year probation sentence for burglary.

Miser also has convictions for theft from Walmart, another theft, and violation of a protective order.