Man charged with leaving scene of fiery motorcycle accident in April

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — About three months after a motorcycle was struck and the driver suffered severe burns when it burst into flames, Police charge the driver they say hit him, then fled the scene.

James Zachary Underwood is charged with causing an accident with serious bodily injury. He has bonded out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

Wichita County Jail booking

On April 12 police say a cyclist driving a 1976 Honda was eastbound on Maurine and stopped at the stop sign at Central Freeway. They say Underwood was westbound and hit the cycle head on.

A witness who was getting gas at a convenience store told police the pickup came into the intersection too fast to stop at the stop sign and made no attempt to stop before striking the motorcycle.

She said the motorcycle caught fire and its driver flew off his bike, then took off running because he was on fire. She said the driver of the truck did not stop to help the motorcycle driver.

Police say the motorcycle driver suffered first, second and third degree burns on his right leg, both arms, neck and ear.

Police later received a call from a woman who said the truck that had hit a motorcycle was in her driveway.

Police talked to a man at that residence who said Underwood had left the truck there because it was damaged so badly he could not drive it home.

The man also said Underwood told him he had hit a motorcycle, but he had spoken to the driver who told him he was fine and that Underwood could leave.

When police located Underwood, police say he admitted he had been involved in an accident with a motorcycle, but he was uncooperative with any other details.

Underwood has a conviction for DWI in 2013.