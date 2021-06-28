Man charged with making terroristic threat against Wichita Falls DPS office

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 23-year-old Wichita Falls resident is charged with making a terroristic threat against the Wichita Falls DPS, by threatening to burn down the office because they denied he had an appointment for his driver’s license renewal.

Devan Holcomb was arrested after DPS criminal investigators interviewed witnesses and employees about the June 9 incident.

Wichita County Jail booking

According to Holcomb’s arrest affidavit, he arrived at the DPS office on North Central Expressway at 10 a.m. and said he had an appointment for his driver’s license.

Staff told him he did not have an appointment and said this made Holcomb angry and he began shouting at employees, using foul language in the crowded lobby, and ripped documents into pieces, and tossed the pieces in the air.

They say he then went outside the building and was heard by numerous bystanders making threats against DPS driver’s license employees. One witness said Holcomb said he would come back and burn the place down.