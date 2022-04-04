WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls man is charged with molesting a 10-year-old girl in 2018 and police investigators say during the investigation they learned of a case from 2012 in which they say the same man was listed a suspect in a case involving another victim.

Heron Mora is charged with one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

He is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

Wichita County jail booking photo

The more recent case was reported to police in December of 2018 and the affidavit states detectives worked a portion of the case then.

It was reassigned to an investigator on March 1 this year, and an arrest warrant was issued March 29.

A relative of the girl reported that she had learned Mora had touched the girl inappropriately on the chest and buttocks.

Police then interviewed the girl’s mother who told them her daughter made an outcry that Mora had rubbed his hands on her chest, buttocks and private area, and also kissed her.

The Crimes Against Children Unit arranged for a forensic interview of the girl.

She told them that Mora had gone to a casino with her parents and got intoxicated so her parents let him stay in their home that night. She said the next morning she and Mora were watching TV and he asked for a hug, then kissed her and started touching her on her private places through her clothes.

She said she had been sitting on his knees and that he pulled farther back onto his lap and held her there.

Detective met with the mother again and said she told them she knew of Mora molesting other family members in the past.

Police talked to one of these alleged victims and learned Mora had been a suspect of sexual conduct with a child in 2012.

Police arranged an interview with Mora and he told them he could not remember any such incident in 2018 and that he is an alcoholic and often forgets what he does when intoxicated. But he denied that incident and the one reported in 2012 with another victim.

Police said they never told Mora the name of the reporting person for the 2018 incident, who is also the alleged victim in 2012, but Mora identified her.

When asked how Mora knew who had reported the allegations, they say Mora got up and left the interview room, saying “I’m done.”