Man charged with multiple sexual assaults of girlfriend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is jailed on a $25,000 bond after police said he repeatedly sexually assaulted his girlfriend after an argument.

Jon Michael Klein, 23, was charged with aggravated sexual assault on January 1, 2022.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police she and Klein had been together about four months.

The victim told authorities Klein became angry and aggressive after alleging she had previously let someone sexually assault him in their residence.

The victim said Klein grabbed and squeezed her by the throat so she could not breathe, then Klein sexually assaulted her.

The affidavit states the victim told police she for her life and ran into the kitchen where Klein tackled her and began to slap her.

The victim then said Klein dragged her back into the bedroom and sexually assaulted her again. When she fell off the bed, she said Klein assaulted her again.

According to the affidavit, the victim told authorities later she was in the bathroom and Klein began hitting her, then grabbed a bottle of perfume and poured it in her mouth

Police said the victim told them when she spat it out, Klein sprayed her in the face with bathroom cleaner. After she was able to break the top off the bottle, Klein grabbed a bottle of hair spray and sprayed her in the face.

The victim said Klein sexually assaulted her once more, then told her to drive him to a convenience store.

Once Klein was inside the store, the victim said she fled and called the police, who found Klein at the original residence and arrested him.

An emergency protective order was completed.

In July 2021, Klein was jailed for 14 days for an incident dating back to March 2021 where he allegedly punched his then girlfriend’s 17-year-old son in the face.