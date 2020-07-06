Man charged with murder had previous charge dismissed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who was charged with murder last week has had a previous charge involving a gun dismissed.

The grand jury declined to indict 18-year-old Dimonique McKinney on a charge of aggravated assault in retaliation for shots being fired in April at a man in Sutherland’s parking lot on Southwest Parkway.



A man told officers a purple PT Cruiser with two black males and one black female fired several rounds at his vehicle.

Police said they found the cruiser at an apartment on Professional Drive and a 40 caliber handgun in an apartment with shells that matched shells found at the scene.



Mckinney was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in retaliation and illegally discharging a firearm.

Mckinney and two other men have been charged with the murder of jason baum last month.



His body was found in the alley of the 4600 block of Meadow Lake on June 11 with a gunshot wound.



Authorities said one of the three suspects said they had gone there to buy marijuana and another said they planned to commit a robbery.