Man charged with murder in 2012 shooting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with manslaughter is now charged with murder in a shooting that happened back in 2012.

A grand jury returned a new indictment this week charging Clinton Thompson, 40, with the murder of Rocky Buckley on what would have been Buckley’s 40th birthday on Nov. 21.

Thompson had not been charged with anything in that shooting until last April when the District Attorney was able to get the manslaughter indictment.

Thompson claimed the shooting was in self-defense.

Buckley was shot and killed in Thompson’s driveway as Buckley’s teenage daughter sat waiting in his vehicle.

Buckley’s widow said he went to Thompson’s house to pick up a cooler and was shot twice.

At the time, Thompson claimed he feared for his safety after an argument and a grand jury chose not to indict him.

In 2017, Thompson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault in an alleged case of road rage.

Another driver said Thompson became upset that the other man was following to close behind him and slowed down and drove beside the other truck and began cussing at the driver, then got back in front of him and slammed on his brakes. He said Thompson then got out and came up to his window pointing a gun at him.

Thompson has a conviction for carrying an unlawful weapon in 2007. He was also charged in that case with aggravated assault family violence, but apparently not convicted.

