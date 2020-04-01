1  of  2
Breaking News
Second confirmed case of COVID-19 at Sheppard AFB Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 21
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

Man charged with murder of child facing more charges

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A San Angelo man charged in Las Vegas with capital murder after the body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a car in Wichita Falls, now has more charges,
this time involving sexual acts with minors.

Wichita Falls police said authorities in Las Vegas helped in the investigation that led to charges of capital murder against Corey Trumbull, 31.

Last week Trumbull was charged with six sexual abuse charges, all relating to minors, and a child abuse charge.

It’s unclear if any of those charges relate to the child here.

Trumbull also has charges listed on the Clark County jail log of domestic battery, kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation.

The victim found near The Red Roof Inn in Wichita Falls was identified as Logan Cline, 11. His body was found on Kenley Avenue in an older model Ford. It was initially investigated as an unattended death.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News