Man charged with murder of child facing more charges

LAS VEGAS (KFDX/KJTL) — A San Angelo man charged in Las Vegas with capital murder after the body of an 11-year-old boy was found in a car in Wichita Falls, now has more charges,

this time involving sexual acts with minors.

Wichita Falls police said authorities in Las Vegas helped in the investigation that led to charges of capital murder against Corey Trumbull, 31.

Last week Trumbull was charged with six sexual abuse charges, all relating to minors, and a child abuse charge.

It’s unclear if any of those charges relate to the child here.

Trumbull also has charges listed on the Clark County jail log of domestic battery, kidnapping and domestic battery by strangulation.

The victim found near The Red Roof Inn in Wichita Falls was identified as Logan Cline, 11. His body was found on Kenley Avenue in an older model Ford. It was initially investigated as an unattended death.