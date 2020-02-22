Man charged with murdering 2 WF men in court Friday for jury pre-trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man charged with murdering two Wichita Falls men in 2016 was in court Friday for perhaps the last time before his jury trial.

Jermar Fuller’s trial for the capital murder of multiple people is now on special setting to begin March 9 in 30th District Court. He has been in Wichita County Lail since Nov. 1, 2016, after he was brought back from the panhandle where he was arrested after a high-speed chase and crash.

Fuller is accused of fatally shooting Sammy Rankin, 39, and David Phillips, 22, on Oct. 10, 2016, on North 3rd Street.

A witness told police officers Fuller told her he went there to rob Rankin and was surprised to find Phillips in the house, too. She said he killed both people because he said he didn’t want to leave any witnesses.

The potential subpoena list for witnesses is 14 pages long and includes more than 60 WFPD employees including the chief of police, a sheriff and a society for the prevention of cruelty to animals officer from New York state, not mention Texas Rangers and various animal rescue groups.