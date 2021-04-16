Man charged with pointing toy AK-47 rifle at vehicles

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — 28-year-old Seth Schlicker is charged with deadly conduct and possession of a dangerous drug.

Police were notified on Thursday around 11 pm of a man at Galveston and Central Freeway pointing an AK-47 at passing cars.

Police found Schlicker in the 1700 block of Holliday and say as they approached him he dropped an item and raised his hands.

Officers say they immediately recognized Schlicker from previous incidents.

When they checked the item he dropped, they discovered it was a plastic toy AK-47.

They say it appeared to be real and did not have the red tip on the end of the barrel as most toy guns do.

When asked what he had been doing, Schlicker said he was out mimicking movements of a soldier.

One witness told police Schlicker was in the middle of an intersection and pointed the gun at his car and followed it as he drove. He said he immediately ducked down and ran through the red light fearing he would be shot.

Schlicker was arrested a year ago after police say he broke a Dollar General door and is seen on video going in the store in plaid pajamas, taking two jugs of milk.

A month before that he was arrested after police officers said he stole a snickers bar from a stripes store.

An officer said he found a half-eaten snickers in Schlicker’s pocket and that Schlicker told him it would eventually be paid for somehow.

The month before that he was arrested at United Regional Hospital after staff reported he was yelling at them, and two weeks before that he was arrested after a man who said he was Schlicker’s lover said that Schlicker had gotten angry and broke a window with a tree branch.