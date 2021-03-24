Man charged with punching girlfriend because of burst pipes, faces prison for previous child abuse conviction

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A man who earlier this month was arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend after he got mad about pipes bursting in the kitchen after the freeze may find out Thursday if he may have to go to prison on an earlier conviction of child abuse.

The district attorney’s office filed for revocation of Paul Whittaker’s five-year probation sentence from 2017.

He was arrested on March 1 for assault and family violence when a woman said she took off work to check on him because he had been trying to detoxify himself from meth and had been moody and hostile.

She said he began cursing at her because of the busted pipes and then hit her in the face.

In 2017 he pleaded guilty to injury to a child

For choking and pulling a child’s hair when he got angry about a mess the puppies made in the bathroom.

The girl said as she was cleaning the mess, they began yelling at each other and he grabbed her throat and squeezed it so she could not breathe.

She said she tried to go to her room and Whittaker grabbed her hair and pulled her inside the room, then put her shorts around her face and pulled them tight.

She said she then ran out to a neighbor’s to call police.