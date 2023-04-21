WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 63-year-old man who was charged last year with paying a young girl for a “peep show” is now charged with alleged child sex crimes dating back to 2004.

Daniel James Green is back in jail on $300,000 bonds on 5 indecency with a child charges that allegedly happened on 4 different days in 2004. The indictment alleges Green bathed a child under age 17 for his sexual gratification, and also on at least 4 occasions made her expose her genitals.

Green was already facing charges from last year of causing sexual performance of a child.

Police said they originally received a report in May 2022 that a 13-year-old girl told someone Green was offering her money to come to his house and try on a pair of panties for a “peep show”.

Police say Green admitted he gave the victim $40 to look at her without clothes on.

After Green was released on bond, the D.A.’s office filed a motion to revoke his bond, stating Green immediately violated the bond when released by going within 1500 feet of the victim’s home, a school or place frequented by the victim.

The girl said Green was a family friend who went to the same church her family did.

The affidavits state Green later told police he gave the victim $10 for trying on panties for him, and admitted offering her money to take a shower.