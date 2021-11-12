Man charged with sexual assault of 13-year-old Burk girl released on lower bond

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A 19-year-old McKinney man arrested in September for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old Burkburnett girl is now free from jail after a judge agreed to lower his $200,000 bond to $100,000.

Chase James Jones is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Judge Meredith Kennedy on Tuesday granted his motion for a lower bond, and Jones posted bond on Thursday and was released Friday.

Conditions attached to the bond include Jones must wear an ankle monitor, stay with his mother and be under a curfew.

The alleged assault was reported to Burkburnett police on September 15. A parent of the girl told a detective that Jones had been found hiding behind a door.

Police said Jones waived his rights and agreed to speak to officers on the scene.

They said he told them he had driven about 170 miles to break up with his girlfriend, whom he met on a dating app.

He said he learned she was not 18, but 13, but “one thing led to another”, and they ended up having sex.

The detective said Jones said he knew it was wrong, and he was ready to face his punishment.